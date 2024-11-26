News & Insights

Stocks
CRBJF

China Resources Land Secures CNH2.5 Billion Loan Facility

November 26, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Resources Land (HK:1109) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Resources Land Limited has secured a CNH2.5 billion term loan facility with specific performance obligations requiring its largest shareholder, China Resources Holdings, to maintain a minimum ownership stake. If these conditions are not met, it could trigger an event of default, leading to potential financial repercussions. This development highlights the importance of shareholder dynamics in corporate financial strategies.

For further insights into HK:1109 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRBJF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.