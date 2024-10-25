China Resources Cement Sees Profit and Turnover Decline

China Resources Cement Holdings (HK:1313) has released an update.

China Resources Cement Holdings reported a 13.1% drop in turnover to RMB 15.77 billion and a significant 51.6% decline in profit attributable to owners for the nine months ending September 2024. The company’s basic earnings per share fell from RMB 0.091 to RMB 0.044, reflecting challenging market conditions. Despite these declines, total assets and equity saw slight increases of 0.4%.

