China Resources Beer Appoints New Non-Executive Director

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co (HK:0291) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co has appointed Mr. Wang Chengwei as a non-executive director, effective November 25, 2024. With a rich background in corporate development and legal management, Mr. Wang has been a significant player in the beverage industry for over 15 years. His expertise is expected to enhance the strategic direction and digital transformation efforts of the company.

For further insights into HK:0291 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.