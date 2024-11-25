China Resources Beer Appoints New Non-Executive Director

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co (HK:0291) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co has appointed Mr. Wang Chengwei as a non-executive director, effective November 25, 2024. With a rich background in corporate development and legal management, Mr. Wang has been a significant player in the beverage industry for over 15 years. His expertise is expected to enhance the strategic direction and digital transformation efforts of the company.
For further insights into HK:0291 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Tesla Stock Falls 4% on News of Exclusion from California EV Tax Rebates
- Walmart Retreats from DEI Policies Ahead of Black Friday
- ‘Ignore the Noise,’ Says Colin Sebastian About Alphabet Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.