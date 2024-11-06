News & Insights

China Qidian Announces Key Board Changes

November 06, 2024 — 06:43 am EST

Qidian International Co., Ltd. (HK:1280) has released an update.

China Qidian Guofeng Holdings Limited has announced significant changes to its board of directors, with the appointment of Ms. Tang Chung Kwan Brenda as an independent non-executive director starting November 6, 2024. Meanwhile, Mr. Xu Xinying and Mr. Fung Tak Choi have resigned from their positions to focus on personal matters. These shifts in leadership could impact the company’s strategic direction and governance.

