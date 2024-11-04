News & Insights

China Putian Food Faces Financial Hurdles Amidst Recovery Efforts

November 04, 2024 — 05:37 am EST

China Putian Food Holding Ltd. (HK:1699) has released an update.

China Putian Food Holding Ltd. is grappling with financial challenges due to ongoing impacts from African swine fever and COVID-19, leading to significant drops in turnover and profit margins. Despite these setbacks, the company maintains operations in the Fujian market and is actively negotiating a financing and debt restructuring plan with a potential new investor. The company has also received resumption guidance from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to address outstanding financial disclosures and ensure compliance.

