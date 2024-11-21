China Properties Investment Elevates Zhao Mingwei to General Manager

China Properties Investment Holdings Limited (HK:0736) has released an update.

China Properties Investment Holdings Limited has promoted Mr. Zhao Mingwei to the position of general manager, entrusting him with overseeing daily operations and shaping the company’s future development strategy. This strategic move signifies a commitment to enhancing leadership and operational efficiency. Investors might find this development intriguing as it could influence the company’s future performance.

