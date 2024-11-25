China Power’s Electricity Sales Surge with Renewables Boost

China Power International Development (HK:2380) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Power International Development reported a significant 20.59% increase in electricity sales for October 2024, totaling 9,750,483 MWh, compared to the same month last year. The company’s year-to-date electricity sales rose by 30.56%, driven by substantial growth in wind and photovoltaic power. These figures highlight the company’s robust performance and expanding market presence, appealing to investors looking for growth opportunities in the renewable energy sector.

For further insights into HK:2380 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.