China Power’s Electricity Sales Surge with Renewables Boost

November 25, 2024 — 04:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Power International Development (HK:2380) has released an update.

China Power International Development reported a significant 20.59% increase in electricity sales for October 2024, totaling 9,750,483 MWh, compared to the same month last year. The company’s year-to-date electricity sales rose by 30.56%, driven by substantial growth in wind and photovoltaic power. These figures highlight the company’s robust performance and expanding market presence, appealing to investors looking for growth opportunities in the renewable energy sector.

