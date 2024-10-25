China Overseas Land & Investment’s Strong Q3 2024 Performance

China Overseas Land & Investment (HK:0688) has released an update.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited reported a robust financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, with revenue hitting RMB22.65 billion and operating profit at RMB2.13 billion. Amidst a challenging property market, the company strategically expanded its land reserves and maintained a strong financial position, benefiting from economic stimulus measures in China. With its low net gearing and borrowing costs, the company is poised for steady growth despite industry challenges.

For further insights into HK:0688 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.