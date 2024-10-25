News & Insights

China Overseas Land & Investment’s Strong Q3 2024 Performance

October 25, 2024

China Overseas Land & Investment (HK:0688) has released an update.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited reported a robust financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, with revenue hitting RMB22.65 billion and operating profit at RMB2.13 billion. Amidst a challenging property market, the company strategically expanded its land reserves and maintained a strong financial position, benefiting from economic stimulus measures in China. With its low net gearing and borrowing costs, the company is poised for steady growth despite industry challenges.

