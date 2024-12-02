China Overseas Land & Investment Updates Share Registrar

China Overseas Land & Investment (HK:0688) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
China Overseas Land & Investment Limited has announced a change in its share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective January 1, 2025. Shareholders should note the new address for share transfers and collection of uncollected share certificates from the start of the new year. This move is a crucial update for investors monitoring the company’s administrative changes.
For further insights into HK:0688 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.