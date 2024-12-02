China Overseas Land & Investment Updates Share Registrar

China Overseas Land & Investment (HK:0688) has released an update.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited has announced a change in its share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective January 1, 2025. Shareholders should note the new address for share transfers and collection of uncollected share certificates from the start of the new year. This move is a crucial update for investors monitoring the company’s administrative changes.

