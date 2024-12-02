News & Insights

Stocks
CAOVF

China Overseas Land & Investment Updates Share Registrar

December 02, 2024 — 04:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Overseas Land & Investment (HK:0688) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited has announced a change in its share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective January 1, 2025. Shareholders should note the new address for share transfers and collection of uncollected share certificates from the start of the new year. This move is a crucial update for investors monitoring the company’s administrative changes.

For further insights into HK:0688 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAOVF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.