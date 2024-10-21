China Overseas Grand Oceans Reports 2024 Q3 Financial Dip

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited (HK:0081) has released an update.

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited reported a significant downturn in its financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with revenue dropping 31% and operating profit plummeting 66.2% compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, the group achieved property sales of approximately RMB7,389 million and continues to expand its land bank in China. The company remains committed to prudent financial management and closely monitors market conditions to enhance long-term shareholder returns.

For further insights into HK:0081 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.