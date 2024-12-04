China Oriental Group Co Announces Special General Meeting

China Oriental Group Co (HK:0581) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Oriental Group Co is set to hold a special general meeting on December 20, 2024, to seek shareholder approval for key resolutions, including a joint venture formation and a slab supply framework agreement. These measures are aimed at enhancing the company’s operational efficiency and strategic growth. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on these pivotal decisions.

For further insights into HK:0581 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.