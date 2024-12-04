News & Insights

Stocks

China Oriental Group Co Announces Special General Meeting

December 04, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Oriental Group Co (HK:0581) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Oriental Group Co is set to hold a special general meeting on December 20, 2024, to seek shareholder approval for key resolutions, including a joint venture formation and a slab supply framework agreement. These measures are aimed at enhancing the company’s operational efficiency and strategic growth. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on these pivotal decisions.

For further insights into HK:0581 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.