China Oilfield Services Sees Revenue Growth Amid Profit Dip

October 29, 2024 — 05:12 am EDT

China Oilfield Services (HK:2883) has released an update.

China Oilfield Services Limited reported a 4.7% revenue increase to 11.13 billion yuan in the third quarter of 2024, while net profit attributable to shareholders fell by 8.8% to 852.3 million yuan. Despite the dip in quarterly profit, the company’s year-to-date net profit has risen by 7.5%, showing resilience in a challenging market.

