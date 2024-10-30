News & Insights

China National Culture Group Plans Capital Restructure

October 30, 2024 — 06:40 pm EDT

China National Culture Group Limited (HK:0745) has released an update.

China National Culture Group Limited is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting to discuss a capital reduction plan aimed at offsetting accumulated losses and a proposed rights issue to raise additional capital. The plan involves reducing the par value of existing shares and issuing new rights shares to qualifying shareholders, with the goal of improving the company’s financial standing. The meeting will determine the approval and potential implementation of these financial strategies.

