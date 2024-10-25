News & Insights

Stocks

China National Building Material Sees Profit Decline

October 25, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China National Building Material Co (DE:D1Y) has released an update.

China National Building Material Company Limited reports a significant decline in net profit for its subsidiary, Sinoma Science & Technology, for the nine months ending September 2024. Despite a 5.69% increase in operating revenue, net profit attributable to shareholders plummeted by 54.51%, reflecting a challenging financial landscape. The company’s net cash flow from operating activities, however, saw a remarkable increase of 575.32%, offering a silver lining amidst the downturn.

For further insights into DE:D1Y stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.