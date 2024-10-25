China National Building Material Sees Profit Decline

China National Building Material Co (DE:D1Y) has released an update.

China National Building Material Company Limited reports a significant decline in net profit for its subsidiary, Sinoma Science & Technology, for the nine months ending September 2024. Despite a 5.69% increase in operating revenue, net profit attributable to shareholders plummeted by 54.51%, reflecting a challenging financial landscape. The company’s net cash flow from operating activities, however, saw a remarkable increase of 575.32%, offering a silver lining amidst the downturn.

