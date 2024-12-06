China National Building Material Co Appoints Interim CFO

China National Building Material Co (HK:3323) has released an update.
China National Building Material Co has appointed its president and executive director, Mr. Wei Rushan, as the interim chief financial officer following the retirement of Mr. Chen Xuean. This move aims to maintain robust corporate governance while the company searches for a permanent CFO replacement.
