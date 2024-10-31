China Motor Bus Co. Ltd. Approves Major Property Sale

China Motor Bus Co. Ltd. (HK:0026) has released an update.

China Motor Bus Co. Ltd. shareholders have approved the sale of Albany House in London for £47 million to Blue Orchid (Farringdon) Limited. The decision was overwhelmingly supported at the extraordinary meeting held on October 31, 2024, with 99.998% of votes in favor. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to optimize its asset portfolio.

