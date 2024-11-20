News & Insights

China Mobile Reports October 2024 Customer Growth

November 20, 2024 — 04:22 am EST

China Mobile (HK:0941) has released an update.

China Mobile Limited reported its customer statistics for October 2024, revealing a total of over 1 million mobile business customers and significant growth in its 5G network, with nearly 546,000 users. The wireline broadband segment also expanded, adding 1,230 new customers in the month, contributing to a cumulative increase of over 16,000 new customers for the year. Investors are advised to consider these unaudited figures with caution when assessing the company’s market performance.

