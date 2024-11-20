China Mobile Reports October 2024 Customer Growth

China Mobile (HK:0941) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Mobile Limited reported its customer statistics for October 2024, revealing a total of over 1 million mobile business customers and significant growth in its 5G network, with nearly 546,000 users. The wireline broadband segment also expanded, adding 1,230 new customers in the month, contributing to a cumulative increase of over 16,000 new customers for the year. Investors are advised to consider these unaudited figures with caution when assessing the company’s market performance.

For further insights into HK:0941 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.