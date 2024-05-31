China Minsheng Bank Schedules 2024 AGM

China Minsheng Banking (HK:1988) has released an update.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. announces its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 26, 2024, where shareholders will review and vote on key resolutions including the 2023 annual report, financial statements, profit distribution, and executive appointments. Share transfers will be halted from June 21 to June 26, 2024, and again from July 3 to July 8, 2024, to determine eligibility for attending the AGM and receiving dividends, respectively.

For further insights into HK:1988 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.