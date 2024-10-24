News & Insights

China Merchants Bank to Unveil Q3 2024 Results

October 24, 2024 — 05:38 am EDT

China Merchants Bank Co (HK:3968) has released an update.

China Merchants Bank Co. is set to release its 2024 third-quarter results on October 29, 2024, and will hold an online press conference on November 1, 2024, to discuss the outcomes with investors. Key company executives, including the CFO, will address common investor concerns during the session. Interested parties can attend via webcast links provided by the bank.

