China Merchants Bank Declares Year-End Dividend

May 31, 2024 — 06:43 am EDT

China Merchants Bank Co (HK:3968) has released an update.

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 1.972 per share for the year ended December 31, 2023, with shareholder approval received on June 25, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for July 3, 2024, with a book close period from July 5 to July 10, 2024. A 10% withholding tax will be applied to individual non-resident shareholders and non-resident enterprise holders of H shares, while investors through Southbound Trading will be subject to a 20% rate.

