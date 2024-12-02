China Medical System gains exclusive commercialization right of ABP-671

China Medical System (CHSYF) entered into an Exclusive Commercialization Agreement with Atom Therapeutics of class 1 innovative drug ABP-671 for the treatment of gout and hyperuricemia. In accordance with the Agreement, the Group is entitled to an exclusive commercialization right of the Product in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Macao Special Administrative Region. The term of cooperation commences on the effective date of the Agreement and extends for ten years from the date the Product is first approved for market launch in Mainland China. Upon the expiration of the Authorization Term, it may be automatically renewed for an additional ten years, subject to specific conditions stipulated in the Agreement. ABP-671 is a class 1 innovative chemotherapeutic drug for the treatment of gout and hyperuricemia, currently in Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for gout in China and overseas. The Product reduces renal re-absorption of uric acid by inhibiting Urate Anion Transporter 1. The results of two completed phase 2 clinical trials demonstrated favorable efficacy and safety profiles across multiple dose groups of ABP-671. The 2 mg once-daily dosage of the Product was proved to be as effective as, or even better than, benzbromarone or febuxostat. The reduction in uric acid levels was sustained throughout the 24-hour period, with no significant safety concerns identified. This product is anticipated to offer more effective and safer treatment alternatives for patients suffering from gout and hyperuricemia. Multiple patents in regard to substance and use of the ABP-671 have been granted in China. ABP-671 is currently with the potential to be the promising and safe product for the treatment of gout and hyperuricemia. Through this collaboration, it fills the blank in the CMS’s product portfolio of the treatment of gout. Gout and hyperuricemia are both rheumatic diseases and chronic metabolic diseases, which are highly consistent with the Group’s strategic layout in the cardio-cerebrovascular/ gastroenterology business and the network resources of marketed products. If approved for marketing in the future, the Product will synergize with the Group’s marketed product Metoject in rheumatology and with Elcitonin in endocrinology and orthopedics, in terms of expert network and market resources. Based on the unmet clinical needs and the expected solid clinical data of the Product, the Group is looking forward to the smooth advancement of the clinical development of ABP-671, allowing patients with relevant indications to benefit from this innovative treatment sooner.

