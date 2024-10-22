China Life Insurance to Release Q3 2024 Results

China Life Insurance Co (HK:2628) has released an update.

China Life Insurance Company Limited is set to release its third-quarter 2024 results on October 30, with a webcast briefing hosted by senior management to offer insights into the company’s performance. The briefing will provide investors an opportunity to engage and ask questions, enhancing their understanding of the company’s operations. Playback of the session will be available starting October 31 on the company’s website.

