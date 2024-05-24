China Lesso Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

China Lesso Group Holdings (HK:2128) has released an update.

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited announced that during their recent AGM, all proposed resolutions were approved by shareholders, including the re-election and appointment of executive and independent non-executive directors, as well as the declaration of a final dividend of HK20 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2023. The company, which is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and listed under stock code 2128, reported high approval rates for all agenda items with the scrutineering process managed by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited.

