China Kingstone Shareholders Unanimously Approve Resolutions

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd (HK:1380) has released an update.

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd announced that all proposed resolutions were unanimously passed at their Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024. Shareholders approved key resolutions including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and general mandates for share dealings. The company emphasized the 100% approval rate for all resolutions, demonstrating strong shareholder confidence.

For further insights into HK:1380 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.