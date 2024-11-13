China Kingstone Completes New Share Issuance

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd (HK:1380) has released an update.

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd has completed the issuance of 40 million new shares to AOF I, raising approximately HK$7.8 million in net proceeds. This strategic move represents 15.69% of the company’s enlarged share capital and serves to settle previous claims under an amended agreement. The transaction aims to strengthen the company’s financial position and resolve outstanding obligations.

For further insights into HK:1380 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.