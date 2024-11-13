News & Insights

China Kingstone Completes New Share Issuance

November 13, 2024 — 06:42 am EST

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd (HK:1380) has released an update.

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd has completed the issuance of 40 million new shares to AOF I, raising approximately HK$7.8 million in net proceeds. This strategic move represents 15.69% of the company’s enlarged share capital and serves to settle previous claims under an amended agreement. The transaction aims to strengthen the company’s financial position and resolve outstanding obligations.

