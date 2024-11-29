News & Insights

China Kepei Education Group Declares Final Dividend

November 29, 2024 — 10:09 am EST

China Kepei Education Group Limited (HK:1890) has released an update.

China Kepei Education Group Limited has announced a final dividend of HKD 0.06 per share for the financial year ending August 31, 2024. Shareholders will receive their dividends on August 22, 2025, following the record date of August 8, 2025. This announcement may interest investors looking for steady income from their investments.

