China Kangda Food Maintains Steady Share Capital

China Kangda Food Company Limited reported no changes in its authorized share capital for November 2024, maintaining a steady stock position with a total of 2 billion shares valued at HKD 500 million. This stability may be of interest to investors looking for consistent opportunities in the Hong Kong market.

