China Kangda Food Maintains Steady Share Capital

December 02, 2024 — 04:47 am EST

China Kangda Food Co (HK:0834) has released an update.

China Kangda Food Company Limited reported no changes in its authorized share capital for November 2024, maintaining a steady stock position with a total of 2 billion shares valued at HKD 500 million. This stability may be of interest to investors looking for consistent opportunities in the Hong Kong market.

