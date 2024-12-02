China Kangda Food Maintains Steady Share Capital

China Kangda Food Co (HK:0834) has released an update.
China Kangda Food Company Limited reported no changes in its authorized share capital for November 2024, maintaining a steady stock position with a total of 2 billion shares valued at HKD 500 million. This stability may be of interest to investors looking for consistent opportunities in the Hong Kong market.
