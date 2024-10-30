China Jinmao Subsidiary Reports Financials Amid Strategic Acquisitions

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (HK:0817) has released an update.

China Jinmao’s subsidiary, Shanghai Jinmao, reported a decline in key financial metrics for the first nine months of 2024, with operating revenue dropping to RMB 300.82 million from RMB 389.86 million the previous year. Despite the challenges, Shanghai Jinmao maintained a stable gross profit margin of 14% and completed strategic acquisitions of equity interests in several companies. These moves signify the company’s efforts to strengthen its portfolio amidst fluctuating financial results.

