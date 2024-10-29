News & Insights

Stocks

China Jinmao Mulls Sale of Resort Stake

October 29, 2024 — 08:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (HK:0817) has released an update.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting to discuss the potential sale of its entire stake in Jin Mao Sanya Resort Hotel Company. The sale, proposed through a public tender, aims to secure at least RMB1,848.88 million. This strategic move could significantly impact the company’s financial trajectory.

For further insights into HK:0817 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.