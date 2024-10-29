China Jinmao Mulls Sale of Resort Stake

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (HK:0817) has released an update.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting to discuss the potential sale of its entire stake in Jin Mao Sanya Resort Hotel Company. The sale, proposed through a public tender, aims to secure at least RMB1,848.88 million. This strategic move could significantly impact the company’s financial trajectory.

