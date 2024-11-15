China Investment Fund Reports NAV Per Share

China Investment Fund Company Limited (HK:0612) has released an update.

China Investment Fund Company Limited reported an unaudited consolidated net asset value per share of HK$0.37 as of October 31, 2024. The announcement highlights the company’s financial position, which is of interest to investors tracking its stock performance. This information could influence market perceptions and investment decisions.

