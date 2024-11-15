News & Insights

Stocks

China Investment Fund Reports NAV Per Share

November 15, 2024 — 03:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Investment Fund Company Limited (HK:0612) has released an update.

China Investment Fund Company Limited reported an unaudited consolidated net asset value per share of HK$0.37 as of October 31, 2024. The announcement highlights the company’s financial position, which is of interest to investors tracking its stock performance. This information could influence market perceptions and investment decisions.

For further insights into HK:0612 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.