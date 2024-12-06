China Industrial Securities Sells US$6.2 Million in Notes

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. (HK:6058) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. has announced the disposal of US$6.2 million worth of notes issued by Zhengzhou Urban Construction Investment Group Co., Ltd. The transaction, conducted on the open market, aligns with the company’s strategy to generate stable returns by diversifying its investment portfolio. This move highlights CISI’s commitment to broadening its revenue streams and increasing shareholder value through strategic financial decisions.

For further insights into HK:6058 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.