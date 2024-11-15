News & Insights

China Huarong Renews Key Agreements with CITIC Group

November 15, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2799) has released an update.

China Huarong Asset Management Co. has renewed its agreements with CITIC Group for the years 2025-2027, aiming to enhance cooperation in asset management and financing. These agreements are expected to boost the company’s economic benefits and strengthen core business development. The strategic partnerships are designed to leverage CITIC Group’s integrated financial platform, potentially increasing competitiveness in distressed asset operations.

