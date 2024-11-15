News & Insights

China Huajun Group Reschedules Scheme Meeting Hearing

November 15, 2024 — 04:41 am EST

China Huajun Group Limited (HK:0377) has released an update.

China Huajun Group Limited has announced that the High Court has rescheduled the hearing for the application to convene its Scheme Meeting to December 24, 2024. This development is part of the ongoing restructuring process related to the company’s winding-up petition. Investors are advised to stay cautious while dealing with the company’s securities.

