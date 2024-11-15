China Huajun Group Reschedules Scheme Meeting Hearing

China Huajun Group Limited (HK:0377) has released an update.

China Huajun Group Limited has announced that the High Court has rescheduled the hearing for the application to convene its Scheme Meeting to December 24, 2024. This development is part of the ongoing restructuring process related to the company’s winding-up petition. Investors are advised to stay cautious while dealing with the company’s securities.

For further insights into HK:0377 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.