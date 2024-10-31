China High Speed Transmission Updates Remuneration Committee

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co (HK:0658) has released an update.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. has updated the terms of reference for its Remuneration Committee, enhancing the governance structure by ensuring a majority of independent non-executive directors. This move is seen as a step towards greater transparency and accountability in the company’s executive compensation processes.

