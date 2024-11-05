China Health Group to Vote on New Auditor

China Health Group (HK:0673) has released an update.

China Health Group Limited has scheduled a special general meeting on November 25, 2024, to consider appointing Beijing Xinghua Caplegend CPA Limited as the company’s auditor. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on this key resolution, which could impact the company’s financial oversight. The meeting will be held in Hong Kong, and voting will be conducted by poll.

For further insights into HK:0673 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.