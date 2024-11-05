News & Insights

China Health Group to Vote on New Auditor

November 05, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

China Health Group (HK:0673) has released an update.

China Health Group Limited has scheduled a special general meeting on November 25, 2024, to consider appointing Beijing Xinghua Caplegend CPA Limited as the company’s auditor. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on this key resolution, which could impact the company’s financial oversight. The meeting will be held in Hong Kong, and voting will be conducted by poll.

