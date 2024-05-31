China Health Group Clarifies Share Placing Price

News & Insights

China Bozza Development Holdings Limited (HK:1069) has released an update.

China Health Technology Group Holding Company Limited has made a clarification regarding their previous announcement on the placing of new shares, addressing the placing price as a 19.23% discount to the recent average closing share price. Shareholders and potential investors are cautioned to exercise care when dealing in the company’s securities. This clarification does not change any other information previously released.

