News & Insights

Stocks

China Hanking Expands with Cygnet Gold Acquisition

November 11, 2024 — 04:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Hanking Holdings Ltd. (HK:3788) has released an update.

China Hanking Holdings Ltd. has provided further insights into the shareholders involved in its acquisition of Cygnet Gold, revealing a diverse group of Australian mining investors. The largest shareholder, UFG Gold, holds a 25.15% stake, while other notable investors include Geng Lihua, Copperbell Investment, and several independent individuals. This acquisition highlights the company’s strategic moves in the mining sector.

For further insights into HK:3788 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.