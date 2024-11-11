China Hanking Expands with Cygnet Gold Acquisition

China Hanking Holdings Ltd. (HK:3788) has released an update.

China Hanking Holdings Ltd. has provided further insights into the shareholders involved in its acquisition of Cygnet Gold, revealing a diverse group of Australian mining investors. The largest shareholder, UFG Gold, holds a 25.15% stake, while other notable investors include Geng Lihua, Copperbell Investment, and several independent individuals. This acquisition highlights the company’s strategic moves in the mining sector.

For further insights into HK:3788 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.