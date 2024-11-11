China Hanking Expands with Cygnet Gold Acquisition

China Hanking Holdings Ltd. (HK:3788) has released an update.
China Hanking Holdings Ltd. has provided further insights into the shareholders involved in its acquisition of Cygnet Gold, revealing a diverse group of Australian mining investors. The largest shareholder, UFG Gold, holds a 25.15% stake, while other notable investors include Geng Lihua, Copperbell Investment, and several independent individuals. This acquisition highlights the company’s strategic moves in the mining sector.
