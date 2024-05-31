China Greenland Reports Dropped Revenue and Widened Loss

China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group Company Limited (HK:1253) has released an update.

China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group Company Limited reported a significant decline in revenue and a widened net loss for the year ended December 31, 2023, in comparison to the previous year. Their financial results showed that revenue dropped by over 75%, and the net loss attributable to owners increased by more than 26%. Despite a tough year, the company’s gross profit margin improved, doubling from the year before.

For further insights into HK:1253 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.