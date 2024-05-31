News & Insights

China Greenland Reports Dropped Revenue and Widened Loss

May 31, 2024 — 11:09 am EDT

China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group Company Limited (HK:1253) has released an update.

China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group Company Limited reported a significant decline in revenue and a widened net loss for the year ended December 31, 2023, in comparison to the previous year. Their financial results showed that revenue dropped by over 75%, and the net loss attributable to owners increased by more than 26%. Despite a tough year, the company’s gross profit margin improved, doubling from the year before.

