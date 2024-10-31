China Gold International Schedules Board Meeting for Results

News & Insights

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) has released an update.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 14, 2024, to review and potentially approve their quarterly results for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. This meeting could provide valuable insights for investors tracking the company’s financial performance.

