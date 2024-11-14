China Gold International Appoints New CEO Amid Leadership Change

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) has released an update.

China Gold International Resources has appointed Mr. Chenguang Hou as its new Executive Director, Chairman, and CEO effective November 14, 2024, following the resignation of Mr. Tong. With over 20 years of experience in the mining sector and senior roles at China National Gold Group, Mr. Hou brings extensive management and financial expertise to the company. This leadership transition is expected to influence the company’s strategic direction and operations in the global mining industry.

For further insights into TSE:CGG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.