China Gold International Appoints New CEO Amid Leadership Change

November 14, 2024 — 06:09 pm EST

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) has released an update.

China Gold International Resources has appointed Mr. Chenguang Hou as its new Executive Director, Chairman, and CEO effective November 14, 2024, following the resignation of Mr. Tong. With over 20 years of experience in the mining sector and senior roles at China National Gold Group, Mr. Hou brings extensive management and financial expertise to the company. This leadership transition is expected to influence the company’s strategic direction and operations in the global mining industry.

