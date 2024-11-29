News & Insights

CGHOF

China Gas Reports Increased Profit Amid Revenue Decline

November 29, 2024 — 03:45 am EST

China Gas Holdings (HK:0384) has released an update.

China Gas Holdings Limited has announced its interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, revealing a slight decline in revenue to HK$35.1 billion compared to the same period last year. Despite the drop in revenue, the company reported an increase in profit to HK$2.26 billion, supported by a significant improvement in other comprehensive income due to favorable exchange rate movements. This positive performance highlights the company’s resilience amid challenging market conditions.

