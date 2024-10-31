China Gas Holdings’ Subsidiary Reports Nine-Month Financials

China Gas Holdings (HK:0384) has released an update.

China Gas Holdings’ subsidiary, Zhongran Investment, revealed key unaudited financial figures for the nine months ending September 2024, reporting assets of RMB64.63 billion and a net profit of RMB1.22 billion. The announcement highlights a net cash decrease, with cash equivalents standing at RMB1.99 billion by the period’s end. Investors are urged to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

