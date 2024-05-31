China Galaxy Securities Boosts Capital and Governance

China Galaxy Securities Co (DE:CGL) has released an update.

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. is set to enhance its corporate governance by increasing its registered capital following the conversion of A-share Convertible Bonds, which raised RMB 7.78 billion. The company’s total shares will consequently rise to 10.93 billion. Additionally, amendments to the Articles of Association are proposed to align with regulatory updates, shareholder protection standards, and business integrity management, pending shareholder approval at an upcoming general meeting.

