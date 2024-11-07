China Galaxy Securities Announces 2024 EGM and Dividend Plans

China Galaxy Securities Co (HK:6881) has released an update.

China Galaxy Securities Co. is set to hold its second extraordinary general meeting of 2024 to discuss and approve its capital expenditure and interim profit distribution plan. Shareholders are invited to vote on these resolutions, with a proposed cash dividend of RMB0.84 per 10 shares awaiting approval. The meeting will be held on November 28, 2024, in Beijing.

