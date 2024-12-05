News & Insights

Stocks

China Frontier Technology Group Announces Share Consolidation

December 05, 2024 — 04:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wisdom Sports Group (HK:1661) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Frontier Technology Group, formerly Wisdom Sports Group, has announced an extraordinary general meeting to discuss a major share consolidation, converting every ten shares into one. This move aims to streamline their share structure, followed by an increase in the authorized share capital to 2 billion shares. These changes reflect the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its financial framework and market position.

For further insights into HK:1661 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.