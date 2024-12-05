China Frontier Technology Group Announces Share Consolidation

Wisdom Sports Group (HK:1661) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Frontier Technology Group, formerly Wisdom Sports Group, has announced an extraordinary general meeting to discuss a major share consolidation, converting every ten shares into one. This move aims to streamline their share structure, followed by an increase in the authorized share capital to 2 billion shares. These changes reflect the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its financial framework and market position.

For further insights into HK:1661 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.