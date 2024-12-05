China Frontier Technology Group Announces Share Consolidation

Wisdom Sports Group (HK:1661) has released an update.
China Frontier Technology Group, formerly Wisdom Sports Group, has announced an extraordinary general meeting to discuss a major share consolidation, converting every ten shares into one. This move aims to streamline their share structure, followed by an increase in the authorized share capital to 2 billion shares. These changes reflect the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its financial framework and market position.
