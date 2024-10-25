News & Insights

China Evergrande’s Trading Halt Sparks Market Speculation

October 25, 2024 — 04:49 am EDT

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group (HK:0708) has released an update.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group has halted trading of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, sparking interest and speculation in the financial markets. The suspension comes as the company prepares to release a significant announcement, following regulatory requirements. Investors are keenly watching for updates, as this move might impact Evergrande’s stock value.

