China Evergrande Group Faces Liquidation and Trading Suspension

China Evergrande Group (HK:3333) has released an update.

China Evergrande Group, currently in liquidation, has filed an application with the Hong Kong High Court to establish a committee of inspection to oversee its winding up process. A hearing is scheduled for November 14, 2024, and trading in the company’s shares remains suspended. Investors and creditors are advised to stay cautious and informed about these developments.

For further insights into HK:3333 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.