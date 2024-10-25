News & Insights

China Evergrande Group Faces Liquidation and Trading Suspension

October 25, 2024 — 11:14 am EDT

China Evergrande Group (HK:3333) has released an update.

China Evergrande Group, currently in liquidation, has filed an application with the Hong Kong High Court to establish a committee of inspection to oversee its winding up process. A hearing is scheduled for November 14, 2024, and trading in the company’s shares remains suspended. Investors and creditors are advised to stay cautious and informed about these developments.

EGRNF

