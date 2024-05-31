China Everbright’s Successful Green Note Issuance

China Everbright Greentech Ltd. (HK:1257) has released an update.

China Everbright Greentech Limited has successfully issued the first tranche of its 2024 Green Medium-term Note, reaching a principal amount of RMB 1 billion. The note, which has a maturity period of 3+2 years and features a coupon rate of 2.34% per annum, offers investors a sell back option at the end of the third year. This strategic financial move falls under the company’s registered debt financing instruments, which are collectively capped at RMB 5 billion.

