China Everbright Water Plans RMB8 Billion Debt Issuance

China Everbright Water (SG:U9E) has released an update.
China Everbright Water Limited is set to issue RMB8 billion in debt financing instruments in mainland China’s inter-bank bond market, after applying for registration with the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors. The company has secured an ‘AAA’ credit rating from Shanghai Brilliance Credit Rating & Investors Service, boosting confidence among potential institutional investors. This move is part of China Everbright Water’s strategic financial planning to strengthen its market position.
