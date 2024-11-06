China Everbright Water Plans RMB8 Billion Debt Issuance

China Everbright Water (SG:U9E) has released an update.

China Everbright Water Limited is set to issue RMB8 billion in debt financing instruments in mainland China’s inter-bank bond market, after applying for registration with the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors. The company has secured an ‘AAA’ credit rating from Shanghai Brilliance Credit Rating & Investors Service, boosting confidence among potential institutional investors. This move is part of China Everbright Water’s strategic financial planning to strengthen its market position.

For further insights into SG:U9E stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.