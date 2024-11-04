China Everbright Bank Strengthens Board with New Director

China Everbright Bank Co (HK:6818) has released an update.

China Everbright Bank has announced the approval of Mr. Zhang Mingwen’s appointment as a Non-executive Director, enhancing its board with his expertise. His role will include participation in key committees focused on risk management and consumer protection, reflecting the bank’s commitment to robust governance. This development is expected to strengthen investor confidence and align with the bank’s strategic objectives.

